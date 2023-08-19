Staff Selection Commission announces calendar for upcoming tier 2 exams in 2023

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced dates for tier 2 exams for Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), Junior Engineer (JE), and Central Police Organization (CPO). Aspiring candidates can check the official notice on the website.

The Commission has informed that the examinations will be conducted during the months of October, November, and December.

As per the official notification, the SSC CGL Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) will be held on October 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2023.

The CHSL Examination, 2023 (Tier II), will be held on November 2, 2023.

The examination for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, 2023 (Paper-II) will be held on December 4, 2023.

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) will be held on December 22, 2023.

The commission in official notification has mentioned that the candidates are advised to visit the website of the commission at regular intervals for further updates.