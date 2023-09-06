Special session of Parliament to be held in new sansad building on Ganesh Chaturthi

New-Delhi: The special session of Parliament may take place in the new Parliament building on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The first day of the Special Session of Parliament will be held in the old building on September 18. The session will be moved to the new building on September 19 on Ganesh Chaturthi, reported news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on June 1. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla accompanied the Prime Minister during the inauguration ceremony that began with a puja. The historic ‘Sengol’ was installed near the Speaker’s chair the same day.

Meanwhile, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre has convened Parliament’s special session without sharing any agenda.

In her letter, Sonia Gandhi said that it wants to raise current economic situation with focus on increasing price rise of essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequalities and distress of MSMEs, commitment made by the Government of India to farmers and farmer organisations in regard to MSP and other demands raised by them and demand for a JPC to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of all revelations.

Listing other five demands, she said that the continued agony faced by people of Manipur and breakdown of Constitutional machinery and social harmony in the state, rise in communal tension in different states like Haryana, continued occupation of Indian Territory by China and challenges to our sovereignty on our borders in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

“Urgent need for a Caste Census. Damages being inflicted on Centre-State relations. Impact of natural disasters caused by extreme floods in some States and drought in others,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi in her letter said, “I earnestly hope that in a spirit of constructive cooperation, these issues will be taken up in the forthcoming special session”.