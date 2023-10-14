Solar eclipse in October 2023 in India: Details

New Delhi: The solar eclipse in October 2023 will reportedly take place on October 14. However, it will not be visible in India. In IST the said eclipse is expected to begin at 11:29 PM on October 14, and the eclipse’s maximum point is anticipated to occur at 1:45 AM. However, it will not be visible in India, reports say.

During this eclipse the ‘Ring of Fire’ will be seen. The scientific explanation is that during this event, the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun when the Earth-Sun distance is greater than average, making the Sun appear smaller.

Massimo in an X post wrote, “In less than 3 days, on October 14, an annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America in one of the best observational paths on the American continent ever. Bonus: it will show up as a “ring of fire”.

On October 14, people viewing the annular solar eclipse will experience the sun dimming to 10 per cent its normal brightness, leaving only a bright “ring of fire” of sunlight as the moon eclipses the sun.

Some 50 miles up and beyond, the air itself becomes electric. Scientists call this atmospheric layer the ionosphere because it is where the UV component of sunlight can pry electrons away from atoms to form a sea of high-flying ions and electrons.

The sun’s constant energy keeps these mutually attracted particles separated throughout the day. But as the sun dips below the horizon, many recombine into neutral atoms for the night, only to part ways again at sunrise.

During a solar eclipse, the sunlight vanishes and reappears over a small part of the landscape almost at once. In a flash, ionospheric temperature and density drop, then rise again, sending waves rippling through the ionosphere.

