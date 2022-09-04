Social Media Scare: Man Posts Pictures Of His Wife Taking A Bath For More Followers

In a shocking incident, a man working in Delhi uploaded pictures of his wife wife taking a bath on his Facebook account so that he can get more followers.

A case was registered against the man who works in a circus in Delhi. His wife, who resides in Jasrana area, Firozabad district, Uttar Pradesh was the one who lodged the complaint. The case has been registered against the man under Section 67 of the IT Act.

According to the woman, the pair often used to talk to each other through video calls. On one such video call, her husband recorded her while she was bathing, without her knowledge. He then proceeded to upload the same on Facebook.

When the woman came to know of this, she inquired about the reason behind his action. He replied saying that he had done so in order to increase the number of followers he had on his Facebook account. The woman repeatedly asked him to delete the post but he refused. She then lodged a complaint against her husband.

After the complaint was registered, the man’s Facebook account was deleted.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Ranvijay Singh said “A case was registered based on the wife’s complaint and the couple would be summoned to the police station for recording statements”. Singh also added that after the couple recorded their statements, appropriate actions would be taken regarding the case.