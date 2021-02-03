Slight Intensity Earthquake Jolts Kashmir On Wednesday

Srinagar: A slight intensity earthquake was recorded in J&K on Wednesday while officials said no reports of any casualty or damage to property were received from anywhere so far.

An official of the met office said an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 7.59 p.m.

“The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 34.33 north and longitude 78.30 east. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres and its epicentre was in Ladakh region,” the official said.

Kashmir Valley is situated in an earthquake prone region according to seismologists.

Earthquakes have wrought havoc in Kashmir in the past.

On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people on both sides of the LoC.

