Six dead after consuming spurious liquor in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district

Yamunagar: Atleast six people have died after consuming suspected spurious liquor over the last two days at Mandebari and Panjeta Ka Majra villages of Yamunanagar district in Haryana.

The exact cause of their deaths is yet to be ascertained.

Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia informed that on Wednesday afternoon they received an information about death of a person from the hospital and it was a case of suspected spurious liquor death. He said the exact cause of the death will be known after a post-mortem examination is conducted.

According to reports, after consuming liquor, the people reportedly vomited. Five of them died after sometime and three others were immediately rushed to private hospitals, where one person died.

The police launched an investigation and enquired about the matter and during the probe, police got information three people were cremated on Tuesday (November 7) and two more on Wednesday (November 8) and no post-mortem exams could be conducted.

Police said the deceased were from different age groups and are believed to have consumed the suspected spurious liquor on Tuesday night.

An FIR has been registered in the matter.