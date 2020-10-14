Shocking! Woman’s Throat Slit By Knife In New Delhi’s Dwarka Sector
New Delhi: A woman’s body, with its throat slit with a sharp-edged weapon, was found in a drain in Dwarka sector 23 on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
A passerby informed police after seeing the body. A police team reached the spot, filed a case of murder, and sent for body for post-mortem.
“The woman has been identified as Sharmila, 40, a resident of Revla, Khanpur in Delhi by her family. We have formed several teams to identify and arrest the assailants,” DCP, Dwarka, Santosh Kumar Meena said.
(IANS)