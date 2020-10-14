Woman's Throat Slit
Representation Image (Credits: IANS)

Shocking! Woman’s Throat Slit By Knife In New Delhi’s Dwarka Sector

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: A woman’s body, with its throat slit with a sharp-edged weapon, was found in a drain in Dwarka sector 23 on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A passerby informed police after seeing the body. A police team reached the spot, filed a case of murder, and sent for body for post-mortem.

Related News

Shocking! Man Brutally Murders Wife In Front Of Child In…

Shocking! 90-Year-Old Woman Raped By Youth, Probe Underway

Television Anchor With A News Channel Commits Suicide In…

First 5 Rafale fighters arriving in New Delhi on Wednesday

“The woman has been identified as Sharmila, 40, a resident of Revla, Khanpur in Delhi by her family. We have formed several teams to identify and arrest the assailants,” DCP, Dwarka, Santosh Kumar Meena said.

(IANS)

You might also like
Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Remain Unaffected For More Than 10 days In Bhubaneswar

Nation

Heavy rainfall in Telangana, 11 people killed

Business

Gold Prices in Bhubaneswar, Decreases Significantly On Wednesday

Nation

Maharashtra Governor, CM involved in war of words over temples reopening

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.