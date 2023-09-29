Shocking! 9-year-old boy allegedly rapes 8-year-old girl in UP’s Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: In a disturbing incident, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a nine-year-old boy in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City police station area on Thursday.

According to SHO Atul Kumar Srivastava, a case has been registered, and the minor has been taken to the hospital for medical examination.

Meanwhile, the young boy is awaiting an audience with the child welfare committee under the Ministry of Women and Child Development to decide the next course of action, said the police.

The police said that the girl begs at traffic signals near Arjunganj, close to PGI, and the boy sells balloons on the street and lives near the Sushant golf city area.

The two children were familiar to each other and had been at a fair in the area on Tuesday night, said the police.

According to SHO, the boy took the girl to a forested area behind the Ekana stadium after the fair and allegedly raped her.

After this incident, the minor girl informed her father, who then filed a complaint at the police station.

The accused was identified but has fled the scene after the incident, said police.

In situations involving children between the ages of 7 and 12 who commit offences, Indian law, specifically Section 83 of the Indian Penal Code, considers their mental ability and grants qualified immunity accordingly, as noted by the police.