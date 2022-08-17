Shocking! 6 Dead Bodies Found In House In Jammu
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered six dead bodies from a house on Wednesday in J&K’s Jammu district.
Police sources said that the dead bodies of two females and four males were recovered from a house in the Sidhra locality of Jammu city.
Sources said there are no bullet marks on these bodies. The exact cause of death is being ascertained.
Further details were awaited.
#BreakingNews | Six members of a family found dead at their residence in Sidra area of Jammu. Details awaited: #JammuAndKashmir Police pic.twitter.com/akO6HEI1RD
— Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) August 17, 2022