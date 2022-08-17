dead bodies in jammu
Shocking! 6 Dead Bodies Found In House In Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered six dead bodies from a house on Wednesday in J&K’s Jammu district.

Police sources said that the dead bodies of two females and four males were recovered from a house in the Sidhra locality of Jammu city.

Sources said there are no bullet marks on these bodies. The exact cause of death is being ascertained.

Further details were awaited.

