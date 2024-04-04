New-Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man was seen lying on the roof of the express train running at a speed of 100 km/h.

The man has been identified as Dilip, a resident of Firozpur village of Bindki tensil in Fatehpur.

Reports say, the Government Railway Police (GRP) spotted the man lying on the roof of the Gorakhpur-bound Hamsafar Express train at Kanpur station.

The authorities assumed that he had died and and tried to bring him down. The Railway Police Force (RPF) officers climbed up the roof the train and brought Dilip after cutting the overhead electric lines around the station.

The officials immediately arrested the man. He barely missed his death as he did not come in contact with the 11,000-volt electric line running 5 feet above where he was sleeping.

When the police officials questioned him about sleeping on the roof the train which was going at a speed of 100 Km/hr, he could not provide a concrete answer.

The railway police station in charge of Kanpur BP Singh said that the man had travelled from Delhi to Kanpur on the roof the coach and also he did not stand somewhere in the middle, or else would have come in contact with the electric line and lost his life.

Later, a case has been registered against Dilip and has been arrested under Sec 156 of the Railway Act.