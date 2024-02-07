Sharad Pawar faction gets new name

Mumbai: A day after the Ajit Pawar camp was declared ‘real’ NCP, today the Sharad Pawar camp has been given the name ‘Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar’.

It is to be noted that yesterday the Election Commission (EC) recognised the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the real NCP. The EC also granted the faction the control over the party name and ‘clock’ symbol.

Yesterday the Sharad Pawar faction was given a one-time concession to choose a new name and symbol for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections for six seats in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile the Ajit Pawar faction on Wednesday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court anticipating a possible move by the Sharad Pawar group to challenge the decision of the Election Commission (EC) recognising the party led by the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister as the “real” Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and allotting it the party’s “clock” symbol.

A caveat serves as a notice submitted to an appellate court by a litigant who wishes to be heard in case any orders are issued regarding an opponent’s appeal that challenges the decision made by the lower judicial or quasi-judicial body.

The NCP split in July last year, with a faction led by Ajit Pawar rebelling against his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar to join the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena Government in Maharashtra. After that, both sides laid claim to the party name and symbol.