Seven of family charred to death as hut catches fire in Bihar

Bihar: At least seven members of a family, including five children, were killed on Tuesday after their hut caught fire in Bihar’s Rohtas district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pushpa Devi (30), her two daughters Kajal Kumari (4) and Gudiya (2) and her son Bajrangi Kumar (6). Others were Kanti Kumari (6), Shivani (3) and Maya Devi (25), who were relatives of Pushpa.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Ibrahimpur village in Nasriganj sub-division in Sasaram in Rohtas district.

According to reports, the incident took place around 3 pm on Tuesday. All the victims were inside the hut when it caught fire. On being informed, the concerned officials along with a rescue team immediately reached the spot and tried to douse the flame. The exact cause of the fire is still not known.

The police said that they have sent the bodies for post-mortem and have started an investigation into the matter.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said, “The CM has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of several persons in the tragic incident. My heartfelt condolences to their family”.

