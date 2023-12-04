3 minors die as hut catches fire in Uttar Pradesh

Firozabad: Three children after the hut they were in caught fire in Khadit village under Jasrana police limits of Uttar Pradesh.

The kids were sleeping in their hut when it caught fire on late Saturday night.

The father of the kids, identified as Shakil, tried to save them but lost two of them to fire. The third child succumbed to burn injuries in hospital. Shakil also got injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment presently.

The three kids have been identified as Saamna (7), Anees (4), and two-year-old Reshma.

Anees and Reshma died on the spot, while Saamana died in a Firozabad hospital.

Following the incident, District Magistrate Ujjwal Kumar said that relief from the Disaster Relief Fund is being provided to the family.