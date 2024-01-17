Scindia inaugurates Air India Express flights connecting Ayodhya to Bengaluru & Kolkata

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday inaugurated the first-ever Air India Express flights connecting Ayodhya to Bengaluru and Kolkata ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the boarding pass for the maiden flight between Kolkata and Ayodhya, marking the commencement of air connectivity between the cities.

In a post on X, the Union Minister emphasised on the country “becoming established as an economic and spiritual power” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“Only a few days are left for the consecration of Lord Shri Ram and many historical works are being completed to establish Ayodhya as a religious capital,” he said.

Scindia also noted that the newly-inaugurated Air India Express flights “will not only boost traffic between these three cities but will also provide a new energy to India’s economic, social and cultural power”.

He further stressed on the progress and development taking place in Uttar Pradesh, saying that it is scaling unprecedented levels.

“We celebrated Diwali last November, followed by the second Diwali on December 3 when the election results were declared, and on January 22 there will be a third Diwali not just for the entire country but for the entire world,” the Union Minister added.

On his part, Yogi thanked Scindia for the launch of the new air service and for “all possible support with special focus on the air connectivity of Uttar Pradesh”.

In a post on X, Air India Express said: “#DilYePukare, ab #SaryuKinare! We are proud to have started our inaugural direct flights to Ayodhya from @aaikolairport and @BLRAirport today, along with our daily direct flights from @DelhiAirport.

“Thank you @MoCA_GoI, JM_Scindia and @CMOfficeUP for the support and encouragement..”