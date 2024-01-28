School principal suspended for coming to Republic Day event being drunk in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The principal of a government high secondary school was suspended for reaching the Republic Day even in an inebriated state in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Arvind Kumar reached the block level Republic Day function in an inebriated condition. Following the incident, the District Collector Ashish Modi suspended him from duty.

As per the order, Arvind Kumar will remain posted at the Joint Director (school education) office in Bharatpur during his suspension period.

Meanwhile, the district collector has also issued the order to conduct a departmental inquiry against the school principal.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Also Read: Nitish Says Exited INDIA Bloc As It Failed Expectations