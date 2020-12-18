sc on medical practitioners
The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo: IANS)

SC Directs States To Carry Out Fire Safety Audit Of Dedicated Covid Hospitals

By WCE 1

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

New-Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked all states and Union Territories to set up committees to conduct fire safety audit of all hospitals including COVID-19 hospitals every month.

The apex court has also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospitals to take a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department within four weeks or face action.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the hospitals whose fire NOC has expired, will have to get it renewed within four weeks and every state must appoint a nodal officer to ensure adherence to fire safety norms in the hospitals.

The top court have also asked all the states to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing face masks and adherence to social distancing and standard operating procedure(SOP) issued.

(With Agency Inputs) 

You might also like
Nation

India’s Covid Tally 99,79,447 With 22,890 New Cases

Nation

DMK, Allies On Hunger Strike In Support Of Farmers Stir In Delhi

Business

GoAir Cargo Flight Carries Passengers Without Permission to Land, DGCA Launches Probe

Business

Petrol And Diesel Rates Rises Again In Bhubaneswar, Check Update Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.