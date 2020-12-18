Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

New-Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked all states and Union Territories to set up committees to conduct fire safety audit of all hospitals including COVID-19 hospitals every month.

The apex court has also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospitals to take a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department within four weeks or face action.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the hospitals whose fire NOC has expired, will have to get it renewed within four weeks and every state must appoint a nodal officer to ensure adherence to fire safety norms in the hospitals.

The top court have also asked all the states to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing face masks and adherence to social distancing and standard operating procedure(SOP) issued.

(With Agency Inputs)