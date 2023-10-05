Sanjay Singh’s arrest: Security beefed up at Delhi court, AAP & BJP headquarters

The ED on Wednesday evening arrested Singh in the Delhi liquor scam case.

The security was also heightened at AAP’s headquarters after hundreds of workers, leaders and its MLAs gathered there and raised slogans against the BJP and ED. The police put up barricades outside the AAP office at DDU Marg, which is a short distance from the Rouse Avenue Court.

Delhi Police have also deployed a huge number of police personnel outside the BJP headquarters after a call was given by AAP to protest outside the BJP headquarters against Singh’s arrest.

Dependra Pathak, the Special Commissioner of Police (law & order), said proper security arrangements have been made and police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

“Police officials are in touch with AAP leaders and communicating with them,” said the Special CP.

A top ED official told that Singh has been put under arrest under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) but did not share more details.

The arrest comes after the financial probe agency sleuths on Wednesday carried out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area for over ten hours.

Singh is the second top leader of the AAP to be arrested in the alleged liquor scam case after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in February this year and later by the ED in March.

The ED has filed four charge sheets in the case and has also mentioned the name of Singh in it. The ED’s money laundering case is based on the CBI’s FIR filed last year in August on the complaint of alleged irregularities in the excise policy case.

