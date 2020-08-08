Sanjay Dutt hospitalized
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Photo: Naidunia

Sanjay Dutt hospitalized in Mumbai following chest pain

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Lilavati hospital on Saturday evening following complain of chest pain. He has been admitted to an ICU and his health condition is said to be stable.

As per reports Dutt suffered from low oxygen saturation levels and chest discomfort. He was taken to Lilavati hospital where a rapid antigen test for Covid-19 came negative.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming movie Sadak 2, slated to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 28. The film is a sequel to Sadak, in which Dutt played the lead role.

