Salman Khan house firing case: Accused intended to just “scare” actor, say Mumbai police

In a recent piece of news, officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch have informed about a development in the Salman Khan House firing case. As per the information received, the accused involved in the incident “indented to just scare him and not murder him.”

As quoted by ANI, the Mumbai Crime Branch said, “The accused conducted a ‘recce’of Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. They intended to just scare him, not murder him.”

Earlier on Sunday morning, Gunshots were heard outside of the house of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday early morning. Reportedly, an unidentified man on a motorcycle fired several rounds in the air outside Salman Khan’s home in Bandra. They fled from the spot. The incident took place at around 5 AM on Sunday.

Later in the same day, Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s mafia outfit claimed responsibility for the firing.

In a post on Facebook, Anmol Bishnoi said that “they (the gang) seek only peace, but if justice from atrocity can be achieved only through war, then war is okay.” “Salman Khan, this is just to show you a trailer, to make you understand our power and not to test our patience further… This is the first and final warning to you. Next time, the bullets won’t be fired at walls or empty homes. You consider Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel as your gods, but we have two dogs named after them… This hint is enough and I don’t want to say anything more,” the post further red.

Back in November 2023, the Mumbai police had taken steps to review Salman Khan[‘s security following death threats received to Facebook. Upon learning about the threat, the Mumbai police immediately upgraded Salman Khan’s security arrangements to Y+ security.