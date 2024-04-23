Salman house firing: Mumbai cops fish out arms, ammunition from River Tapi

Mumbai: In a big breakthrough, the Mumbai Police have recovered some arms and ammunition that were reportedly used in the firing at the house of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan on April 14, official sources said on Tuesday.

The arms, comprising 2 pistols and 4 magazines with 17 live rounds were fished out of the Tapi river in south Gujarat’s Surat, known as the ‘Diamond City’.

A team of the Crime Branch, led by Daya Nayak and others, scoured the spot where the two shooters, belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had flung the weapons into the river, with the help of local divers.

After many hours of search, the Mumbai Police sleuths finally managed to trace out the weaponry and ammunition which the shooter duo had thrown while fleeing to the Pakistan-bordering district of Kachchh.

The two youths, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, both from Bihar, were nabbed within 36 hours in a joint operation of Mumbai and Gujarat Police teams, deploying tech intel and field informers.

Early on April 14, the shooters had come on a motorcycle to the sea-facing Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West, where Salman Khan and his family live, and fired at least 5 rounds before speeding off from there, rattling Bollywood and political circles.