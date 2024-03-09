Rs 2,000 crore drug racket case: Tamil film producer arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell and Narcotics Control Board has arrested Tamil film producer, one Jafer Sadik for being allegedly linked to Rs 2,000-crore drugs racket case.

Earlier, a large amount of chemicals used to make narcotics was seized in Delhi in connection with which three people were arrested. The chemicals was seized during a joint operation conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police’s Special Cell to bust an international drug trafficking network.

Reportedly, the Delhi Police along with NCB have been searching for Jafer Sadik for over two weeks. It is worth mentioning here that three accused persons were arrested in Delhi and seized 50 kg of pseudoephedrine from their possession.

As per official reports, the drugs were trafficked via air and sea cargo hidden in food products like health mix powder and dessicated coconut.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In a similar instance, the Special Task Force (STF) of the crime branch on Friday have made the biggest seizure of opium in Odisha and two inter-state drug traffickers have been arrested in this connection at Panposh area in Rourkela.

The accused have been identified as Bitu Singh (46) and Rohit Munda (49) of Jharkhand. Both the accused are native to the Khunti district in Jharkhand.

During the search, the joint team recovered and seized opium weighing 10.508 kg and other incriminating materials from their possession. The accused persons could not produce any document or authority for possession of such contraband opium. Consequently, they were arrested and forwarded to the court of the Additional District and Session Judge-cum-Special Judge, Rourkela.