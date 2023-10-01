Rs 1,62,712 Cr gross GST revenue collected during Sept 2023; records 10% Year-on-Year growth

New Delhi: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2023 is Rs 1,62,712 crore out of which CGST is Rs 29,818 crore, SGST is Rs 37,657 crore, IGST is Rs 83,623 crore (including Rs 41,145 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,613 crore (including Rs 881 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 33,736 crore to CGST and Rs 27,578 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of September, 2023 after regular settlement is Rs 63,555 crore for CGST and Rs 65,235 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of September, 2023 are 10% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 14% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the fourth time that the gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark in FY 2023-24.

The gross GST collection for the first half of the FY 2023-24 ending September, 2023 [Rs 9,92,508 crore] is 11% higher than the gross GST collection in the first half of FY 2022-23 [Rs 8,93,334 crore].

The average monthly gross collection in FY 2023-24 is Rs 1.65 lakh crore, which is 11% higher than average monthly gross collection for first half of FY 2022-23 where it was Rs 1.49 lakh crore.

