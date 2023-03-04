Road cracks open after pipeline bursts in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a recent video it has been seen that a woman is going on the road on hir scooty when suddenly the road cracks oozing out water. It has been learnt that the road automatically cracked after an Artificial Neural Network (ANN) underground pipeline burst. The incident took place in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

Road cracks open after an Artificial Neural Network (ANN) underground pipeline burst in Yavatmal, Maharashtra earlier today. The incident was captured on CCTV. A woman riding on scooty was injured, tweeted ANI on Saturday.

After getting posted to Instagram the video has received a huge number of views along with a number of comments.

“I was talking on the phone when I saw the road crack open due to the force of water as an underground pipeline burst. Water filled in the area & people looked scared”, said eyewitness of the incident, Pooja Biswas, Yavatmal.