Ranchi: RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s kidney is functioning at 25 percent and the situation can deteriorate at any time, said Dr Umesh Prasad who is treating him at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi.

” I have said earlier that it is true that Yadav’s kidney is functioning only 25 per cent. And the situation is alarming that his kidney can deteriorate at anytime. But it is difficult to predict when” Dr Prasad told ANI.

The rate at which his disease is getting worse and since he has diabetes for the last 20 years, his end organ is damaging in an escalating manner. So, the situation is alarming for the patient’s health. The higher authorities of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) have been informed in writing about Yadav’s health that emergency situation can arise at any time,” he added.

Dr Prasad also said that there was no need to transfer Yadav to any other medical facility as organ damage due to diabetes is irreversible and no medicine can cure it.

“We have taken a decision that we will consult the resident nephrologist and decide on the further course of treatment of Lalu Prasad Yadav,” he told ANI.

The RJD leader was admitted to the hospital on August, 2018 after he surrendered at Birsa Munda Central Jail related to fodder scam.

(With Agency Inputs)