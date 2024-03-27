Restaurant owner shot dead in Delhi’s Usmanpur, multiple rounds fired

New Delhi: A 32-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead by unidentified persons in northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur area, police said on Wednesday, adding that multiple rounds were fired.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay, a resident of 1st Pushta, New Usmanpur, who owns a restaurant named ‘Goa Bar’ in the area.

Police said that multiple bullets were pumped in Sanjay and seven empty shells, four lead pieces and one live round of 7.65 mm were found at the spot.

The police are probing the incident from all angles, including personal enmity.

According to officials, in the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, at about 12:05 a.m, Nitin was informed by a friend that his brother, Sanjay had been shot near Hanuman Mandir Wali Gali service Road, 2nd pusta Usmanpur.

“When Nitin reached the spot, he found his brother bleeding at the spot. The victim had sustained injury in his head, right shoulder, right elbow and right-side abdomen area. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The DCP said that Sanjay was earlier involved in a murder case. He along with his associates, Pradeep, Bijender and Bhanwar Singh had murdered one Ravinder, a resident of the same locality.

“Sanjay was riding a motorcycle at the time of the incident. All aspects are being explored. Efforts are being made to identify the culprits. CCTVs in the area are being scanned,” said the DCP.

