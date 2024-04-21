Re-polling announced at 11 polling booths in Manipur on April 22 after firing incidents

Imphal: The Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has announced that re-polling will be conducted at 11 polling booths of the inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat on April 22.

The decision of the re-polling was made following a directive from the Election Commission, which declared the initial polls held on April 19 to be void.

“The Election Commission of India has, under Section 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, directed that the poll taken on April 19 in respect of 11 polling station listed in the table below of 1-inner Manipur parliamentary constituency to be void and appointed April 22, 2023 as the date for taking fresh poll at the said polling station with hours of poll from 7 am to 5 pm,” read CEO’s order.

The affected polling station where the repolling will be conducted are Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School and S. Ibobi Primary School (East Wing), in the Khurai assembly constituency, four in Kshetrigao, one in Thongju, three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam.

It is worth mentioning here that on April 19, incidents of violence were reported at some of the polling booths in conflict-torn Manipur where some miscreants opened fire and even destroyed EVMs.

One person was injured in the incident, while clashes erupted at a polling booth in Moirangkampu Sajeb Awang Leikai of Imphal, Manipur, during voting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.