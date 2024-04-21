9 killed after speeding truck rams van in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, at least nine people were killed after the van they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck in Jhalawar of Rajasthan on Saturday night.

According to reports, a group of 10 people were returning from a wedding ceremony from Madhya Pradesh’s Khilchipur when they met with the accident.

Reportedly, three were killed on the spot, while six other succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. While, the driver of the truck fled from the scene, however he was later detained.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In a similar instance yesterday, a couple was killed in Boudh district as an ambulance allegedly dashed against them. Reportedly, the man, and his wife died on the spot after an ambulance hit their bike from behind on the bridge over river Mahanadi in Boudh district. The two children of the couple who were with the deceased couple when the mishap occurred escaped from death miraculously.

After being informed about the incident, the local police detained driver of the ambulance and is conducting a further investigation in this regard. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.\