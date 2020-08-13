Ram Mandir trust Chairman covid
Photo: IANS

Ram Mandir trust Chairman Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for Covid-19

By IANS

Lucknow: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Mahant is in Mathura where he had gone for the Janamashtami celebrations. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district officials to take proper care of the seer.

Adityanath has also spoken to medical experts and the Mahant is likely to be shifted to Medanta hospital later in the day.

You might also like
Nation

Doctor dies of coronavirus, kin given another man’s body

Nation

New 66,999 Covid-19 Cases In India In Last 24 Hrs, Highest Single Day Spike Recorded

State

AIIMS Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 3803 Nursing Officer Posts Including 600 For…

Nation

Son kills father for snoring in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7