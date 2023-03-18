Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, meet Amit Shah after Oscar win

Union Minister Amit Shah met actor Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi after a glorious win at the Oscars.

By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Ram charan met amit shah
Image Credit: ANI

Team RRR is back in India to continue its triumphant celebrations following its Oscar victory.  On Friday, one of the main leads of the movie, actor Ram Charan, and his father, Chiranjeevi, met with Union Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Taking to his Twitter, Union Minister wrote, “Delighted meeting @KChiruTweets and @AlwaysRamCharan – two legends of Indian Cinema,” alongside photos from their meeting. India’s economy and culture have been significantly influenced by the Telugu film industry. Have congratulated Ram Charan on winning the Oscar for the song Naatu-Naatu and the phenomenal success of “RRR.”

Responding to Shah, Ram Charan wrote, “Truly an honour to meet our Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah
Ji at the @IndiaToday Conclave.  Thank you sir for appreciating the efforts of @RRRMovie team 🙏.”

Chiranjeevi thanked Amit Shah for his best wishes and wrote, “Thank you Shri @AmitShah ji for your Hearty Wishes & Blessings to @AlwaysRamCharan on behalf of Team #RRR for a successful Oscar Campaign & bringing home the First ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Thrilled to be present on this occasion!”

Ram Charan presented the Home Minister with a traditional silk stole and a bouquet of flowers. Amit Shah then presented the actor with a red silk stole as a token of his sincere congratulations.

If reports are to be believed, Ram Charan is also scheduled to meet Prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi soon.

Jyotishree Kisan 155 news

Hi, This is Jyotishree Kisan. An alumini of KIIT and a content writer at Kalingatv Digital. I keep special interest in News stuff and love to explore about the Entertainment world.

