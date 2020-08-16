Jaipur: Odisha-born and now Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for Covid-19.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to wish Mahanty a speedy recovery.

“I have come to know Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for Covid-19…concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery,” Gehlot tweeted.

This comes a day after five employees of the High Court had tested positive for the deadly virus.

On Saturday, Justice Mahanty, 59, took part in an Independence Day event at the court which was attended by judges, judicial officers and around 100 lawyers.

The authorities have urged those present in the event to get tested for the virus on Sunday. A medical team will visit Rajasthan High Court Bar office to conduct the tests.