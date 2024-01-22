Rajasthan Govt announces 6 ‘Shri Ram-Janaki Industrial Areas’ and direct bus service to Ayodhya

Jaipur: On the eve of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led Rajasthan Government on Sunday made several announcements for the benefit of the people.

Now, a Rajasthan state roadways bus service will be launched from seven divisions of the state for the devotees going to Ayodhya.

Also, under the Senior Citizens Pilgrimage Scheme, 3,000 pilgrims will travel to Ayodhya to visit the Ram Temple by March 31 this year.

At the same time, rail service will also start from the state to Ayodhya.

These announcements were made by the Rajasthan Government before the ‘Prana Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya late on Sunday night.

The state government also announced six ‘Shri Ram-Janaki Industrial Areas’ which will be developed in five industrial areas of the state.

