PM Modi reveals scheme to supply electricity to 1 crore houses via solar power

New Delhi: Hours after the completion of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM has announced a scheme under which rooftop solar systems will be installed in 1 crore homes. The scheme is said to be Pradhan Mantri Suryodya Yojan.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, PM Modi tweeted, “I have taken my first decision after returning from Ayodhya that our government will launch ‘Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojna’ with the aim to install rooftop solar systems in one crore houses.”

PM Modi also posted pictures of him discussing the scheme with officials. He further said that this scheme will help in reduction of electricity bill of poor and middle class. This scheme will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector.

The Prime Minister today unveiled the gold-adorned Ram Lalla after Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The Ram Lalla’s idol carries religious symbols including Om, Ganesh, Chakra, Sankh, Gada, Swastik, and Kamala Nayan.