Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train to North East on March 21

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is all set to launch its first Bharat Gaurav train to the Northeast on March 21. The train will give the passengers a tour of the region. A statement was released by the Ministry of Railway on Saturday in this regard.

The train reportedly will depart from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on a 14 nights/ 15 days itinerary.

The 15 day tour of the train will cover Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya.

The places it will tour are Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti and Agartala Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya.

The train has State-of –the art Deluxe AC Tourist train with AC I and AC II class to accommodate 156 tourists.