QS World University Ranking List: IIT Bombay among top 150 universities

New-Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai has achieved a great milestone by coming into the world’s top 150 universities in the latest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking released on Wednesday, an official statement of IIT Bombay said.

It has climbed 23 spots to reach the 149th position, a notable improvement from its ranking at 172 in the previous year.

QS Founder and CEO, Nunzio Quacquarelli also congratulated IIT Bombay for coming 148 in the world as the top-performing Indian university ever and the top-performing public university. He had the honour of meeting PM Modi in 2021. He really was impressed by Modi’s passion and commitment to improving higher education in India and his involvement in the national education policy.

Nunzio Quacquarelli also congratulated Indian universities on their ever-improving performance. “We’ve rated 2900 institutions for this year’s ranking system, and there are 45 Indian universities that are appearing in the ranking. That is a 297% increase over the last nine years. So really continuous, steady improvement by Indian universities, says Quacquarelli.”

Earlier, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore achieved its highest rank in 2016 with a ranking of 147.

According to the official statement, IIT Bombay has been ranked 1st in India and has moved significantly up from 177th rank last year to 149th rank this year in the QS World University Rankings, with an overall score of 51.7 out of 100. It is for the first time ever since its participation that IIT Bombay has been ranked within the top 150 in QS rankings. Overall, the Institution improved its 2023 performance by 23 places.

This year for the first time 45 Indian Institutions got ranked in QS World University Ranking.