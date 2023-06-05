IIT Madras tops NIRF ranking 2023; Here’s top 10 rank holders

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has been ranked the best institution by the NIRF Ranking issued by the Union Ministry of Education. IIT Madras is followed by IISC Bengaluru and IIT Delhi.

The top 10 rank holders are, IIT Madras is on first rank, IISc Bengaluru in second, IIT Delhi in third, IIT Bombay in fourth, IIT Kanpur in fifth, AIIMS Delhi in sixth, IIT Kharagpur in seventh, IIT Roorkee in eighth, IIT Guwahati on ninth and Jawaharlal Nehru University on the tenth.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is an annual ranking system launched by the Ministry of Education, in 2015. It ranks higher educational institutions in India based on various parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The NIRF ranking is considered one of the most prestigious rankings in India for higher education institutions. The rankings are based on a transparent methodology and are widely used by students, parents, and other stakeholders to make decisions about higher education.

The NIRF ranking covers various categories of institutions such as universities, engineering colleges, management institutes, pharmacy colleges, architecture colleges, law colleges, and medical colleges.

It has become an important tool for institutions to benchmark themselves against their peers and improve their performance in various areas.