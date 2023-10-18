Punjab Police arrest operative of Bishnoi, Brar gangs

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested an operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs from Kharar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the accused has been identified as Sachin, alias Bacchi, a resident of Hisar. Police have recovered four pistols along with 12 cartridges from his possession.

DGP Yadav said following inputs, police teams from the AGTF under the supervision of ADGP Pramod Ban arrested Sachin Bacchi from near the gate of Chandigarh Group of Colleges in Landran. The accused was involved in providing logistics support and hideouts to the members of the gang.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused and other members of the gang were hatching a conspiracy to attack assigned targets given to them by their foreign handlers.

Sharing more details, Assistant Inspector General Sandeep Goel said Sachin Bacchi has a criminal record and was wanted by the police. Further investigations are on, he said, while adding more recoveries and arrests from this module are expected.

