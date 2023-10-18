5 convicted in Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case of 2008 in Delhi

New Delhi: Five people have been convicted in journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case of 2008 in Delhi. The convicts have been identified as Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljit Mallick, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Sethi.

Soumya Vishwanathan was murdered at Vasant Vihar area of the capital city. Her body was recovered from her car.

Speaking to the media following the judgment, victim’s mother said, “We lost our daughter, but this will act as a deterrent for others. I want life imprisonment for the convicts.”

According to reports, during the primary investigation of another murder case – that of IT executive Jigisha Gosh, who was found dead in Faridabad months after Soumya’s murder, the police arrested Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla and Baljit Mallick. During interrogation, the cops found links with Vasant Vihar murder. Later, two more accused were arrested.

Delhi Police confirmed in the 620-page chargesheet filed in 2009 that motive behind the murder was robbery. Further details awaited.

