Punjab: Car driver tries to run over cop

By IANS
car driver hit punjab police
Image Courtesy: ANI

Chandigarh: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police was injured when a car driver reportedly tried to run over him in Patiala.

The ASI, Suba Singh, was on routine checking a day ahead of Independence Day when the incident occurred.

As he signalled the motorist to stop the vehicle for checking, the driver tried to run over the policeman, who got a fracture in the leg.

Taking the crime seriously, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed the Director General of Police to identify the culprits and bring them to book.

“Relieved to know that the ASI Suba Singh is safe,” he added.

