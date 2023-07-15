Prices of tomatoes expected to go till Rs. 300 per kg

Sanjay Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of NCML said that tomato prices are likely to continue soaring higher until September.

By Akankshya Mishra 0
Representational Image

New Delhi: Tomato prices are expected to go up to Rs 300 per kg in the coming weeks.

Sanjay Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of National Commodities Management Services Limited (NCML) said that price rise problem is likely to continue for sometime.

This is because it is not possible to plant tomato corps in Rainy season. He also said that it is going to take at least two months, i.e., September, before prices start to stabilize.

Tomato prices have sky rocketed throughout the country. During the first week of June, tomatoes were priced at Rs. 40 per kg. By the first week of July, the prices rose to an average of Rs. 100 per kg throughout the state. As days followed, tomato prices climbed up even higher to Rs. 200 per kg, due to heavy rainfall affecting tomato supply from various regions.

