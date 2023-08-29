Prices of LPG Cylinders likely to decrease by Rs 200

New-Delhi: The Union Cabinet may have decided to cut prices of LPG gas cylinders under Ujjwala Scheme by Rs 200, citing sources.

Currently the price of the 14 kg cylinder cost Rs 1053 in Delhi.

Notably, the price of 14.2 kg LPG cooking gas cylinders has remained unchanged since March 1 of the current year. In July, oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50, following two hikes in May.

The prices for non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinders stand at Rs 1,103, Rs 1,129, Rs 1,102.50, and Rs 1,118.50 in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai respectively.

Earlier on Sunday, August 27, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made several poll announcements, including providing gas cylinders for Rs 450.

“Women will get cooking gas at Rs 450 in the holy month of Sawan. Later, a permanent system will be evolved in this regard. I have also transferred Rs 250 into the accounts of 1.25 crore women so that they can celebrate Rakhi (on Tuesday) well. The rest of the Rs 1,000 (under Ladli Behna Yojana) will be credited in September,” the CM said.

(Input from Agencies)