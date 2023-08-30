Prez Murmu, VP Dhankhar, PM Modi greet people on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

“Best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The festival symbolizes the undying love of brother and sister,” the President wrote on X (formerly) Twitter.

She also appealed to take a pledge to create a more secure environment for the women in the country.

Extending his greetings, the Vice President wrote on X, “Warm greetings on Raksha Bandhan! RakshaBandhan embodies the beautiful bond of love that binds brothers and sisters.”

“On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to stand by our ‘Nari Shakti’ as they commit to take Bharat to greater glory. May this festival add to the happiness in our lives,” Dhankhar.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to all my family members.This auspicious festival dedicated to the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother is a sacred reflection of our culture.”

“I wish, this festival deepens the spirit of affection, harmony and harmony in everyone’s life,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X to extend his warm wishes to the countrymen.

“Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Raksha Bandhan.May this auspicious symbolizing the unbreakable relationship and love of brother and sister bring happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life,” Shah said.