Presidential election: Odisha’s Draupadi Murmu set to win, will becomes first tribal woman to occupy country’s top constitutional post 

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great joy and pride for the people of the entire Odisha that Draupadi Murmu from the Mayurbhanj district of the State is all set to become the Presidential election, the counting of which was conducted today. With this, Draupadi Murmu, who is the NDA candidate, would become the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post of the country.

Though the official announcement is yet to be made, Murmu’s winning as President is assured as she crossed the 50% mark of total valid votes at the end of the 3rd round of counting.

During the third round, the States covered are Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Punjab. In this round, the total valid votes 1,333 and the total value of valid votes is 1,65,664. While Droupadi Murmu got 812 votes, Yashwant Sinha 521 votes, informed Pramod Chandra Mody, the secretary general of Rajya Sabha.

With the completion of counting of the third round, the cumulative total is total valid votes is 3219 with total value of 8,38,839 of which Draupadi Murmu got 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. On the other hand, Yashwant Sinha received 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062, he added.

