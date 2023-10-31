President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on birth anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several others on Tuesday paid tributes to the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 148th birth anniversary.

President Murmu, Vice-President Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other dignitaries on Tuesday also offered floral tributes to him at the capital’s Patel Chowk.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhawan said, “President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Patel Chowk, New Delhi on his birth anniversary observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.”

Prime Minister Modi in a post on X, paying tribute to Sardar Patel said, “On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation. His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service.”

Currently, the Prime Minister is in Gujarat and will pay floral tributes to Sardar at the Statue of Unity

The Home Minister also took to X and said, “Unity and prosperity of India was the sole aim of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s life. With his rock-solid willpower, political wisdom and hard work, he worked to make India, divided into more than 550 princely states, a united nation. Sardar Patel’s dedicated life to the nation and nation-building work as the country’s first Home Minister will always inspire us. “Tributes to Iron Man Sardar Patel ji on his birth anniversary and best wishes to all the countrymen on ‘National Unity Day’,” Shah added.

Shah also participated in the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ celebrations as the chief guest and flagged off the ‘Run For Unity’ at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

He also administered the Unity oath on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel in the national capital.

Born in Gujarat in 1875, Sardar Patel was a leading Congress leader and associate of Mahatma Gandhi during the independence struggle.

As the first home minister of the independent India, he is credited with uniting hundreds of princely states into the Union. His birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.