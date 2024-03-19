President Droupadi Murmu accepts resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

The President has appointed CP Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and LG of Puducherry in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made.

It is worth mentioning here that Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned from her position on Monday. Moreover, Soundararajan is likely to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said reliable reports in this regard.

An official statement from the Telangana Raj Bhavan read, “The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Smt. Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Hon’ble President of India.”

Further, reports tell us that she is likely to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. It is being speculated that she will be fielded as a BJP candidate.

Notably, T Soundararajan was Tamil Nadu BJP chief until 2019, after which she was appointed as the Telangana Governor in September 2019. Furthermore, after the removal of Kiran Bedi, Soundararajan was also given the additional charge as LG of Puducherry.

Dr Soundararajan is the daughter of veteran Congressman Kumari Ananthan. She spent about two decades in BJP before being given the position of Governor.