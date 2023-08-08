Pregnant woman sexually harassed, hit by driver in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A pregnant nurse was reportedly sexually harassed, hit by a driver on the road in Bengaluru of Karnataka recently. The incident took place in the Electronics City area. Later, on the basis of the victim’s complaint, the driver was arrested. The incident reportedly took place on July 29.

“The miscreant was identified as Avinash, a resident of Kammasandra near Hebbagodi, who is a driver with a private firm,” reported News18.

As per reports, the nurse, who is six months pregnant, was on her way to a bus stop after her work hour to catch a bus to return home. It was about 7.30 pm.

Reportedly, a SUV came closer to her and the driver asked her whether she needs a lift. She simply denied and thanked him as she thought that since she is pregnant, perhaps the driver wanted to help. However, later, the same driver sexually harassed her. He reportedly said that he wants to pay Rs 1 lakh for each hour with her and started to grope her. The lady then retaliated and slapped him. Enraged with this, the driver allegedly punched on her face and ear and fled from the scene.

The woman then reached the Police station after getting help from a colleague. Reportedly, she was profusely bleeding due to the assault when she reached the Police Station to lodge the complaint.

Police then sent her for medical treatment and on the basis of her complaint later arrested the accused.