Policeman shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar: Terrorists shot dead a policeman at Anantnag in south Kashmir on Sunday. He has been identified as Head Constable Manzoor Ahmad.

According to details the policeman was shot from close range at Hiller in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district injuring him critically. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

It is the second attack on security forces in the last two days in Kashmir. On Saturday three CRPF men were killed in a terrorist attack in Sopore.