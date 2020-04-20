Policeman shot dead by terrorists
(Photo: IANS)

Policeman shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

By IANS
0

Srinagar: Terrorists shot dead a policeman at Anantnag in south Kashmir on Sunday. He has been identified as Head Constable Manzoor Ahmad.

According to details the policeman was shot from close range at Hiller in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district injuring him critically. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Related News

Parliament secretariat to resume work from Monday

No relaxation in lockdown in Delhi from Monday: Kejriwal

Covid-19 death toll rises to 519, cases cross 16,000 mark

Health Ministry’s no to spraying of disinfectants on…

Security forces have cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

It is the second attack on security forces in the last two days in Kashmir. On Saturday three CRPF men were killed in a terrorist attack in Sopore.

You might also like
Nation

Parliament secretariat to resume work from Monday

Nation

No relaxation in lockdown in Delhi from Monday: Kejriwal

Nation

Covid-19 death toll rises to 519, cases cross 16,000 mark

Nation

Health Ministry’s no to spraying of disinfectants on humans

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.