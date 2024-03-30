Police arrest four operatives of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder gang, avert ‘target killings’ in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have averted planned target killings in the state with the arrest of four operatives of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder gang.

“In a major breakthrough, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police in Punjab said it has averted planned target killings with the arrest of four operatives of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder Gang after an exchange of fire,” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

The police have recovered six pistols, he said.

“@PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to eradicate organised crime in the state,” he added.