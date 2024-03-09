PM Narendra Modi visits Kaziranga National Park, enjoys elephant safari

Assam: In recent news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his first-ever visit to the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. During his two-day visit, PM Modi even took an elephant and jeep safari.

With this, Narendra Modi has become the first Prime Minister to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site since the year 1957. PM Modi first took the elephant safari in the Mihimukh area which was located within the National Park’s Central Kohora range. This was followed by a jeep safari in the area.

During the safari at Kaziranga, PM Modi was accompanied by the park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials.

It is noteworthy mentioning that PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Assam. During his visit, he will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for developmental projects worth Rs 18,000 crore under the Assam and Central government.

He arrived at the Tezpur airport in Assam on Friday, where he was welcomed by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. After which, he boarded a chopper to Golaghat district, which is the home to Kaziranga National Park. He spent his night at the World Heritage Site.

Today, PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 125-feet high “Statue of Valour” in Jorhat. Notably, the statue has been built to honor the legendary Ahom general’s struggle against invaders.

Apart from which, the Prime Minister will also be addressing a gathering in Jorhat after inaugurating the statue.