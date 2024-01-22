Aerial view of Ayodhya temple captured from Narendra Modi’s chopper

Ayodhya: The aerial view of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been captured from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chopper and is going viral on social media.

The Prime Minister arrived in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

The pran-pratishtha ceremony will begin at 12:20 PM today and end by 1:00 PM. The event will witness the presence of around 7,000 VVIPs from across the nation including actors, sportspersons, industrialists, politicians, etc.

After the conclusion of the consecration ceremony PM Modi will address a public event.