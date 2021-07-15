PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate multiple projects in Gujarat on July 16

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several key projects of Railways in Gujarat on July 16 via video conferencing. He will also inaugurate Aquatics & Robotics Gallery and Nature Park in Gujarat Science City.

The Railway projects include the newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway station, gauge converted cum electrified Mahesana – Varetha line, and the newly electrified Surendranagar – Pipavav section.

PM Modi will also flag off two new trains, Gandhinagar Capital – Varanasi Superfast Express and MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.

Reports said that PM Modi will also flag off the new Gandhinagar to Varanasi superfast weekly train and the Gandhinagar to Varetha MEMU train.

Redevelopment of Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station:

The up-gradation of Gandhinagar Capital Railway station has been done at a cost of Rs 71 crore. The Station has been provided with world class amenities, at par with modern airports. Special Care has been taken to make it a Divyang friendly station by providing it with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space etc.

The complete building is designed and provided with Green Building rating features. The state-of-the-art external facade will have daily theme based lighting with 32 themes. The station will also house a five star hotel.

Newly electrified Mehsana-Varetha broad gauge rail line

PM Modi will also dedicate the newly electrified Mehsana-Varetha broad gauge rail line, which passes through Vadnagar (PM’s hometown), and a 266-km stretch between Surendranagar and Pipavav station.

The Mahesana – Varetha Gauge conversion of 55 km has been completed at a cost of Rs 293 crores along with the electrification work at a cost of Rs. 74 crores.

It has a total of ten stations with four newly developed station buildings viz. Visnagar, Vadnagar, Kheralu & Varetha. A major station on this section is Vadnagar, which has been developed under Vadnagar – Modhera – Patan Heritage Circuit.

Electrification of Surendranagar – Pipavav Section

The project has been completed at a total cost of Rs 289 crores. The project will provide seamless freight movement from Palanpur, Ahmedabad and other parts of country upto Pipavav Port without any change of traction.

Three new projects at Science City

The three projects at the newly-built Science City include an aquatic gallery built at a cost of Rs 264 crore, a robotic gallery built at a cost of Rs 127 crore and a nature park developed at a cost of Rs 14 crore.

1. Aquatics Gallery:

The state-of-the-art public Aquatics Gallery consists of different tanks dedicated to aquatic species belonging to different regions of the world along with a main tank consisting of major sharks from across the world.

There is also a 28-meter unique walkway tunnel, providing a unique experience.

2. Robotics Gallery:

The Robotics Gallery is an interactive gallery showcasing the frontiers of robotic technologies, which would provide a platform for the visitors to explore the ever-advancing field of robotics. At the entrance there is a gigantic replica of the Transformer robot.

Robots from different fields are placed on different floors of the gallery that demonstrate applications in domains such as medicine, agriculture, space, defence, and use in everyday life.

3. Nature Park:

The Park includes several picturesque features like a Mist Garden, Chess Garden, Selfie Points, Sculpture Park and an outdoor maze. It also includes interesting labyrinths designed for children.

The park also contains various sculptures of extinct animals such as Mammoth, Terror Bird, Saber Tooth Lion replete with scientific information.